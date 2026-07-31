York County Council waiting for judge's ruling about Silfab Solar

The York County Council is waiting to see whether there are any changes to a judge’s ruling about Silfab Solar’s operation before taking any action.

WBTV reports that, in the meantime, there will be no manufacturing at the solar panel plant in Rock Hill until late August. Chairwoman Christi Cox made an announcement to protestors after four and a half hours in executive session to hear from the county’s attorney. A motion for reconsideration has been filed in the court case, and that motion will be heard on Aug. 26.

The judge has ordered that no manufacturing will happen at the plant until then.