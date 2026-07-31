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NEWS BRIEFS

York County Council waiting for judge's ruling about Silfab Solar

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 31, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT
Silfab Solar
Silfabsolar.com
Silfab Solar

The York County Council is waiting to see whether there are any changes to a judge’s ruling about Silfab Solar’s operation before taking any action.

WBTV reports that, in the meantime, there will be no manufacturing at the solar panel plant in Rock Hill until late August. Chairwoman Christi Cox made an announcement to protestors after four and a half hours in executive session to hear from the county’s attorney. A motion for reconsideration has been filed in the court case, and that motion will be heard on Aug. 26.

The judge has ordered that no manufacturing will happen at the plant until then.
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Business York County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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