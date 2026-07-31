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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC prepared to take on the Chicago Fire

WFAE
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:02 AM EDT
Charlotte FC matched each of the scores by the Seattle Sounders in a 3-3 draw.
Courtesy of Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC matched each of the scores by the Seattle Sounders in a 3-3 draw.

After hosting the Major League Soccer All-Star game this week, Charlotte FC gets right back to league play tomorrow night in Chicago. Coach Dean Smith said the Chicago Fire presents a tough test for his team.

"They've got good players, they're a good team," Smith said. "They're really competitive. They've lost the last couple of games, so they'll be smarting a little bit as well and conceded 3 goals in both games. So, but we have to concentrate on ourselves as much as, as much as Chicago. So we know what they're capable of, you know, we've got to be our best defensively."

The Fire are fourth in the Eastern Conference, Charlotte is sixth. Kickoff is at 8:30 Saturday night in Chicago
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