Home sales in Charlotte flat in June
Home sales across the Charlotte region were essentially flat in June, while prices continued to inch higher. Canopy MLS says 4,304 homes were sold across the 16-county region, an increase of just two-tenths of a percent from a year ago but the median sales price rose half a percent to nearly $417,000, while the average price climbed nearly 4 percent to about $553,000.
Inventory increased more than 5 percent, giving buyers additional choices, but the region remains below what is considered a balanced market. The steady sales came despite mortgage rates hovering near 7 percent for much of the month.