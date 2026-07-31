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NEWS BRIEFS

Home sales in Charlotte flat in June

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 31, 2026 at 2:15 PM EDT

Home sales across the Charlotte region were essentially flat in June, while prices continued to inch higher. Canopy MLS says 4,304 homes were sold across the 16-county region, an increase of just two-tenths of a percent from a year ago but the median sales price rose half a percent to nearly $417,000, while the average price climbed nearly 4 percent to about $553,000.

Inventory increased more than 5 percent, giving buyers additional choices, but the region remains below what is considered a balanced market. The steady sales came despite mortgage rates hovering near 7 percent for much of the month.
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News from the Carolinas Real Estate
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.