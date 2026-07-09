Latin American Coalition hosts back-to-school health fair for uninsured families

More than 60 people received free health services Thursday at the Latin American Coalition's annual back-to-school health fair in east Charlotte.

The event provided school physicals, required vaccinations, vision screenings and dental referrals for uninsured K-12 students and their parents. The services were offered by appointment through partnerships with Novant Health, Atrium Health, the Mecklenburg County Health Department and other community organizations.

The fair comes as nearly 70,000 Latino residents in Mecklenburg County are uninsured, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department's 2025 Community Needs Assessment.

Alba Sanchez, manager of the Latin American Coalition's Family Wellness Center, said many immigrant families face barriers to accessing health care, including language, transportation and trust.

"Some families don't have insurance and have challenges with the language barrier, transportation and trust, but they know us, and they know they can be safe here," Sanchez said.

The Latin American Coalition said the annual fair is designed to help families meet school health requirements while connecting them with trusted health care providers before the new school year begins.