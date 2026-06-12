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Drought conditions worsen in parts of the Triad

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Map indicates drought severity across North Carolina
Photo courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor
Map indicating drought severity across North Carolina

Drought conditions have worsened in parts of the Triad.

Portions of Guilford and Alamance counties are now experiencing exceptional drought, the most severe category recognized by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Tom Green, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says Greensboro had its third-driest spring on record this year, and recovery won't be easy.

"We would likely need a double-digit number of inches of rain to end up making up from this drought," Green says.

Green adds that conditions could improve if the area receives at least a quarter-inch each per day over an extended period. A single major downpour, though, could do more harm than good.

“If we got five inches of rain in one day, we would still end up having issues with flash flooding because the ground would simply only be able to absorb so much of this," he says.

Scattered showers are in the forecast in the coming days. Green says that could help keep the drought from worsening, but it's unlikely to substantially improve overall conditions.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle