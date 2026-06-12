North Carolina turns down invitation to participate in "Great American State Fair"

North Carolina has turned down an invitation to participate in President Donald Trump’s "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall.

State officials announced the withdrawal, joining at least six other states that have bowed out of the upcoming sixteen-day summer exhibition.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources says the decision stems from budget and staffing limits. Officials estimate that setting up a pavilion in Washington would cost more than $100,000.

Instead, the state will focus its resources on local America 250 celebrations, including a major event at the State Capitol on July Fourth.