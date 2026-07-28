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Duke Energy proposes multi-billion-dollar project in Davie and Davidson counties

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT
Exterior photo of a Duke Energy natural gas plant
Courtesy Duke Energy
A Duke Energy natural gas plant in Asheville

Duke Energy is proposing a multi-billion-dollar gas-power project in Davie and Davidson counties.

The company says it’s to meet rising energy demands across the Carolinas. The initiative is called the Davie-Davidson Energy Complex Project, and it will have two facilities connected by underground gas lines buried beneath the Yadkin River.

In Davie County, the proposed facility would be a combined-cycle plant. That uses natural gas to power a turbine that generates electricity. It then converts the heat from that turbine into steam to generate additional electricity.

To support and fuel the Davie County facility, the company wants to build a liquefied natural gas storage site in Davidson County. They plan to partner with Piedmont Natural Gas.

Duke Energy is hosting a drop-in meeting in both counties at the end of August to gather community input and share information.
Energy & Environment
Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake