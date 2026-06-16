Winston-Salem teen curfew headed for final vote next week

Winston-Salem leaders are one step closer to implementing a temporary curfew for teens following recent late-night disturbances.

The City Council voted 5-3 Monday to advance an ordinance that would prohibit anyone 17 and younger from being in public places or businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Oct. 12 — the day after the Carolina Classic Fair.

During Monday's meeting, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn told council members the proposal comes after other efforts to curb youth crime have fallen short.

"We've stood before asking for help from families, parents, community, and at the end of the night, 1:00 in the morning, it's just us and them," Penn said.

High school senior Phoenix Sampson-Young pushed back during the public comment period, arguing teens have largely been left out of the conversation.

“If the concern is youth behavior, then what resources are being provided to address the root causes rather than simply restricting movement?" she asked.

The ordinance includes exceptions for juveniles who are with a parent or guardian, traveling to or from work, responding to emergencies or exercising First Amendment rights.

Police say enforcement will focus on warnings, rides home and diversion programs rather than punishment.

The proposal must pass a second reading at a June 22 council meeting before it can take effect.