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NC Forest Service warns of increased fire danger

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
A fire on Sauratown Mountain
Tom Dollenmayer
/
WFDD
A fire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County, North Carolina in November 2023.

The North Carolina Forest Service is warning of elevated wildfire risk throughout much of the state, including the Piedmont and High Country.

Recent forecasts of high temperatures and less moisture in the air contributed to the new warning. Add plenty of fuel like dry grass and brush on the ground and gusty winds, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for fire to ignite and spread rapidly.

North Carolina Forest Service Public Information Officer Philip Jackson says 99% of wildfires in the state are due to human activity, and the leading culprit is careless debris burning.

"That is the biggest issue that we see, is folks will light a fire," he says. "They leave that fire unattended. And when you're not with your fire, you're not monitoring it with a rake or a shovel, keeping it in the burn area, and you're not standing there with a water source in case your fire gets a little crazy, ultimately it's going to escape when you're not there."

Officials are urging residents to avoid burning. But if you must, Jackson says, get a valid permit either online or in person from your local Forest Service office, and be sure to check the weather forecast before you start your fire. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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