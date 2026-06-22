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Alamance officials at 'impasse' over school budget dispute

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 22, 2026 at 7:18 PM EDT
Officials at meeting in the Alamance County Historic Courthouse
Courtesy Alamance County
Alamance County commissioners and school board members met for over seven hours on Monday to resolve a budget dispute. They did not reach a compromise.

Alamance County commissioners and school board members met for over seven hours on Monday to resolve a budget dispute, but couldn’t reach a compromise.

The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education voted last week to challenge the county’s budget allocation for the district, which fell several million dollars short of its request.

School officials say they need more money in order to stay competitive in terms of pay and staffing. The district also requested about $18 million for capital improvements, including building projects and teacher laptop replacement. The county appropriated about half of that.

"We respect the heavy lift it takes to balance the county budget and the needs of our growing community," Superintendent Aaron Fleming said at the start of the joint meeting. "We are here in the spirit of partnership to find a compromise on funding our schools."

Alamance County Commission Chair Kelly Allen said she appreciated the opportunity for discussion.

"The county remains committed to responsible stewardship of public funds, and we look forward to a professional exchange focused on the facts, the law and the needs of our community," she said.

But after hours of closed session negotiations, the mediator, Greg McGuire, shared this verdict:

“It is my determination that the parties are at an impasse on the issue of the current expenditures portion of the budget," he said.

In terms of the capital funding, McGuire said he believed the two parties could try to continue negotiations after Monday’s hearing.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz