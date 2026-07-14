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Forsyth Strong coalition is one month in

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT
Forsyth Strong coalition members
Courtesy Brajan Funes Studios LLC
Team leaders and other Forsyth Strong members confer during the group's inaugural meeting at Emmanuel Baptist Church on June 14, 2026.

One month after launching the new community-building organization, Forsyth Strong, team leaders are working to meet their wide-ranging goals for the county.

Improved housing, education and mental health care were among the many issues addressed at the group’s inaugural meeting. Each came with specific targets, action plans, and commitments from the civic leaders in attendance. Education Team Co-chair Naijla Faizi says school officials have pledged to hire new exceptional children teachers and speech and behavioral therapists for the upcoming school year.

"Some of what we're doing right now is continuing to expand on those proposals and then following up with folks like the superintendent and school board officials to say how will these dollars be used so that we can have accountability measures for the public," she says.

In terms of expanding mental health care access, Faizi says behind-the-scenes conversations with the county’s largest providers are ongoing, with Novant recently pledging funds for housing stability.

Faizi says Forsyth Strong is poised to submit paperwork to become a formalized nonprofit organization, and they are actively recruiting new member institutions.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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