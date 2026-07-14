Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police recommend universal 9 pm curfew for everyone under 18 in Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department recommended Tuesday that the city implement a 9 pm curfew for all people in the city under 18, to deal with juvenile crime and so-called "teen takeovers."

At a special meeting of the Charlotte City Council safety committee, CMPD Chief Estella Patterson said a universal curfew with a higher age limit would be easier to enforce than the current system, which includes an 11 pm curfew for kids 13-15 and 10 pm for kids aged 12 and under. She said enforcement challenges include the fact that most kids that age aren't carrying ID to verify their age, making a universal, lower limit simpler for officers.

There would be exceptions for kids out with their parents or a guardian older than 21.

Committee members asked how the measure would be enforced, but were generally supportive of the idea on Tuesday. They voted unanimously to advance it to the the full city council, which would need to consider and vote on the expanded curfew.

The meeting comes amid growing concerns around so-called “teen takeovers” around the city and the nation, including a gathering in Romare Bearden Park last month that resulted in 24 arrests and the confiscation of a firearm. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they successfully broke up a takeover at the University City Boardwalk over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County is offering a series of Teen Summer Jams the next three Fridays at the Eastway Regional Recreation Center. The events feature music, basketball and games from 6:30 to 11pm for teens 13 to 18 years old. Space is limited and registration is free.