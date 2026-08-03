Mount Airy, Surry County face extensive cleanup after flash flooding

Residents in Mount Airy may be spending days or even weeks cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant destruction in the town and across Surry County overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The Mount Airy News reports that floodwaters from heavy rain sent rivers and waterways beyond flood stage, washing away parts of roads and damaging bridges.

One official said the flooding "destroyed" Mount Airy's public works facilities and many of its work vehicles.

Riverside Park sustained heavy damage, and parts of the city's greenway trails were washed away. The flooding also damaged several homes and buildings.