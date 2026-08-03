Charlotte gas prices fall more than 9 cents a gallon in past week

Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have fallen just over 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.81 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 665 stations in the city.

Despite the recent decline, prices remain 31 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said oil markets surged last week before pulling back Sunday night after President Donald Trump again signaled that a potential deal to end the war in Iran could be in the works.

De Haan said the change in oil prices contributed to shifts in gasoline prices, though broader market conditions remain uncertain.