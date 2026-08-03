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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte gas prices fall more than 9 cents a gallon in past week

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 3, 2026 at 8:48 AM EDT
Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.
Engin_Akyurt
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Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.

Average gasoline prices in Charlotte have fallen just over 9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.81 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 665 stations in the city.

Despite the recent decline, prices remain 31 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said oil markets surged last week before pulling back Sunday night after President Donald Trump again signaled that a potential deal to end the war in Iran could be in the works.

De Haan said the change in oil prices contributed to shifts in gasoline prices, though broader market conditions remain uncertain.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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