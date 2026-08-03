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NEWS BRIEFS

Pineville library reopens after crash-related closure

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 3, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT

The Pineville branch of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library reopened Monday, more than three months after a speeding vehicle crashed into the building.

Library officials said most services have resumed, including access to public computers, programs and book holds.

Some areas of the branch remain under construction, but the library said the majority of services are again available to the public.

The branch had been closed since the crash while repairs were completed.
News from the Carolinas
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain