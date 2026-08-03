Pineville library reopens after crash-related closure
The Pineville branch of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library reopened Monday, more than three months after a speeding vehicle crashed into the building.
Library officials said most services have resumed, including access to public computers, programs and book holds.
Some areas of the branch remain under construction, but the library said the majority of services are again available to the public.
The branch had been closed since the crash while repairs were completed.