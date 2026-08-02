Surry County and Mount Airy declare States of Emergency due to flooding

Surry County has declared a State of Emergency after heavy rainfall over the weekend caused major flooding, including flash floods, throughout the county.

Mount Airy was particularly affected and has also declared its own State of Emergency.

Officials say it’s some of the worst flooding to hit the area in decades. In a statement, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad says Saturday night/Sunday morning it deployed all rescue boats and rescue vehicles as well as other resources and performed.

According to Surry County Emergency Services, there are numerous road closures throughout the area. Travelers are urged to use caution.

WFDD will continue following this story.