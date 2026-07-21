Surry County enacts two-year data center development moratorium

Surry County commissioners unanimously approved a two-year moratorium on the development of data centers last night.

Other Triad counties are considering taking similar steps.

The moratorium is an extension of a 60-day pause Surry commissioners enacted in June. Officials say they want more time to research the impacts of these facilities as proposals pop up around the state.

County Attorney Howard Jones says the extension also requires the board to appoint a steering committee that will research the issue and advise commissioners. He suggested members do things like visit a data center and talk to local power providers and environmental officials.

“I think these are reasonable steps. I think this is a complicated issue," Jones said. "There is a lot of polarized information out there. It seems like it's all black and white.”

Yadkin County commissioners are moving in this direction too. Members voted to hold a public hearing August 17 on a potential one-year moratorium.

And in Alamance, officials also scheduled a data center hearing on the same day.