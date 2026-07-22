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Alamance commission approves extra $7.3M for school projects

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT
Officials at meeting in the Alamance County Historic Courthouse
Courtesy Alamance County
Alamance County commissioners and school board members discussed the budget dispute at a joint meeting last month.

Alamance County Commissioners have agreed to increase funding for the local public school system following a budget dispute.

According to a document published Wednesday, the commission is allocating an additional $7.3 million to the school district for capital improvements.

That will cover new secure entrance upgrades, asphalt paving projects and teacher laptop replacements, among other things.

The Alamance-Burlington Board of Education initiated a legal dispute with the county last month after the budget fell several million dollars short of what the district asked for.

Both boards approved the agreement in separate meetings this week.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz