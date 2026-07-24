Appalachian State's Team Sunergy qualifies for American Solar Challenge

Six days and 221 laps later at the Formula Sun Grand Prix, Appalachian State University's solar vehicle team, Team Sunergy, is moving on to its next big race.

The squad placed second in the multi-passenger category, driving their newly built car, Autumn — its next-gen carbon fiber-framed vehicle that ran on solar power alone. The team says it's the first time App State has competed at the Grand Prix without needing to wall-charge the battery at any point in the race.

To qualify for the upcoming American Solar Challenge, three driver-passenger teams each had to complete 50 miles — and 200 miles total as a team. Sunergy hit that mark with a full day to spare.

Now the team prepares for a weeklong cross-country race, which kicks off July 25. Drivers will start at the University of Minnesota and cover roughly 1,500 miles before reaching Amarillo, Texas.