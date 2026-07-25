International Black Theatre Festival returns Monday

The International Black Theatre Festival returns to Winston-Salem on Monday.

The six-day festival kicks off with a free opportunity to talk with Angelica Chéri. She’s the playwright behind the soon-to-be Broadway musical Wanted.

The opening gala will honor 28 different creatives, including Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad.

Over the coming days, the festival will showcase ticketed stage productions, as well as film screenings and workshops that are free and open to the public.

There will also be a vendor’s market, history tour and more. This year marks the festival’s 37th anniversary.