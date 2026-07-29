Water main break affects eastern Forsyth County, boil advisory in effect

Those on the eastern side of Forsyth County have been experiencing interruptions in water service today.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Director Courtney Driver says a break took place Tuesday night on a critical water main that carries treated water from the Thomas Water Treatment Plant to the main distribution system.

It delivers water to customers throughout the eastern portion of Forsyth County, including downtown Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Walkertown. Driver says the damaged section of line has been isolated, with crews working continuously to make necessary repairs. In the meantime, a boil advisory is in place.

"When water pressures drop below acceptable levels, there is an increased risk that contaminants could enter the distribution system," Driver says. "Customers in the affected area should boil water intended for human consumption. So this includes drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth, or preparing food."

Driver says the advisory will remain in effect until repairs are complete and testing confirms that the water is safe to consume. Crews are still investigating the cause of the failure.

