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WS/FCS officially debt-free following financial crisis

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 29, 2026 at 3:24 PM EDT
WS/FCS Education Building sign
WFDD File photo

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials announced Tuesday that the district is now debt-free.

The district has been chipping away at a $46 million deficit for over a year through major budget cuts, extra county funding and community donations.

Just a couple of weeks ahead of the first day of school, Superintendent Don Phipps announced at a board of education meeting that they’re finally on the other side.

“I'm excited and proud to say that ... our debt is going to be completely resolved, everything retired," Phipps said. "And I'm just grateful to be able to say thanks to our community for the support that's been provided.”

Though he doesn’t have an exact figure yet, he said the district will also have a positive fund balance — aka some actual savings.

The news means WS/FCS is in a better position to pay for state-mandated teacher raises, which had previously caused concern. Since officials budgeted $4 million for debt repayment this year that they no longer need, they can use that money to help cover salary increases.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz