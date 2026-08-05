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NASCAR's Clash returns to Daytona after a two-year stint at Bowman Gray Stadium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 5, 2026 at 9:29 PM EDT
Fans at Bowman Gray Stadium
WFDD File photo
Fans gather to watch a race at Bowman Gray Stadium in August 2022.

Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem will not play host to NASCAR’s preseason Cup Series exhibition next year. NASCAR officials announced that, after two seasons at Winston-Salem’s historic quarter-mile track, the 2027 Clash will return to its roots at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

The race’s first year in the Triad was a success with sell-out crowds, but last February’s event was marred by snow and ice. Public Assembly Facilities Manager Robert Mulhearn says that while the weather may have played a role, NASCAR’s decision to move the Clash was in keeping with their original five-year agreement with the city.  

"From the beginning, we knew it wouldn't be the Clash all five years," he says. "We didn't know if it'd be two or three, maybe four. But I think we knew the back half of that agreement was going to be some other NASCAR race series event."

He says over each of the next three years that might be an All-Star race, truck series or another sanctioned event.

Revenue generated at the stadium will go toward paying for Bowman Gray’s new million-dollar video board. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford