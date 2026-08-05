Mooresville police officer arrested for misuse of Flock cameras

Mooresville police Officer Elizabeth Snowman was arrested Wednesday while on duty and accused of misusing the department’s Flock license plate camera system to track her boyfriend’s ex-wife. Court records show she was given a $5,000 bond.

It is the second case in a week involving alleged misuse of the camera system by a local law enforcement officer. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Seth Elliott was placed on unpaid administrative leave while his case is investigated.

Mooresville police say Snowman accessed the system more than 31 times, including twice while she was off duty. Police Chief Ron Campurciani described what investigators say she was searching for.

“She accessed the computers the L-P-R cameras to find information and track her boyfriend’s ex-wife," Campurciani said.

Campurciani also said the department is reviewing roughly 10 other cases, though only three may require further action. Snowman remains employed by the department.