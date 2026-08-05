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NEWS BRIEFS

Mooresville police officer arrested for misuse of Flock cameras

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Charlotte operated a red light camera program from 1998 - 2006, before ending it over cost concerns. Now, a new court ruling has opened the door for the cameras to return.
Dave DUGDALE
/
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Charlotte operated a red light camera program from 1998 - 2006, before ending it over cost concerns. Now, a new court ruling has opened the door for the cameras to return.

Mooresville police Officer Elizabeth Snowman was arrested Wednesday while on duty and accused of misusing the department’s Flock license plate camera system to track her boyfriend’s ex-wife. Court records show she was given a $5,000 bond.

It is the second case in a week involving alleged misuse of the camera system by a local law enforcement officer. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Seth Elliott was placed on unpaid administrative leave while his case is investigated.

Mooresville police say Snowman accessed the system more than 31 times, including twice while she was off duty. Police Chief Ron Campurciani described what investigators say she was searching for.

“She accessed the computers the L-P-R cameras to find information and track her boyfriend’s ex-wife," Campurciani said.

Campurciani also said the department is reviewing roughly 10 other cases, though only three may require further action. Snowman remains employed by the department.

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News from the Carolinas Mooresville Police DepartmentCrime
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.