CMPD investigates officer after SBI computer access charge alleging Flock system misuse

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Internal Affairs Division is investigating following the arrest of Officer Seth Elliott.

CMPD said the State Bureau of Investigation informed the department last month that, while working an unrelated case, agents discovered Elliott had improperly accessed the FLOCK camera system for non-law enforcement purposes.

CMPD placed Elliott on paid administrative assignment and revoked his access to the surveillance system.

The SBI arrested Elliott on June 29 and charged him with illegally accessing a government computer, a misdemeanor.