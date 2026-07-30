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NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD investigates officer after SBI computer access charge alleging Flock system misuse

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 30, 2026 at 9:59 AM EDT

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Internal Affairs Division is investigating following the arrest of Officer Seth Elliott.

CMPD said the State Bureau of Investigation informed the department last month that, while working an unrelated case, agents discovered Elliott had improperly accessed the FLOCK camera system for non-law enforcement purposes.
CMPD placed Elliott on paid administrative assignment and revoked his access to the surveillance system.
The SBI arrested Elliott on June 29 and charged him with illegally accessing a government computer, a misdemeanor.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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