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NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers fans to get first look at team during Fan Fest

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will hold Fan Fest on Friday at Bank of America Stadium as the team continues training camp and prepares for next week's Hall of Fame Game in Ohio.

Head coach Dave Canales said fans can expect a practice that resembles an intersquad scrimmage.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn, who recently returned from injury, said he is looking forward to being back in front of fans for the first time since last season.

"It's going to be cool," Horn said. "Last year we wore the game uniforms, too, so it kind of gives you a scrimmage feel. It's at night under the lights, so whenever you get a chance to play football under the lights, it's always fun."

Fan Fest begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Bank of America Stadium.
Sports
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports