Charlotte FC's new international star player 'finally' arrives

Charlotte FC's new star international player has arrived in Charlotte more than three weeks after the club announced his signing, with his debut potentially coming as early as next week.

A video posted by Charlotte FC ahead of Tuesday's match against Pumas UNAM, which Charlotte won 3-0 at Bank of America Stadium, showed Saint-Maximin greeting teammates, including club captain Ashley Westwood.

"Finally, happy to be here," Saint-Maximin said in the video.

Speaking after Charlotte FC's 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire FC, Dean Smith discussed the process of getting his new recruit, Saint-Maximin, to Charlotte.

"What we can't control is immigration. Some clubs seem to get it done a little bit quicker; I have no idea why, but we work to try and get our players in as quick as we can. The sooner the better," Smith said.

The arrival of the attacker Saint-Maximin is a welcome boost for Charlotte FC and Dean Smith, after former star attacking international player Wilfried Zaha left the club when his loan ended in June. Zaha scored 13 goals and registered 14 assists during his loan period with the club.

Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta spoke about what Saint-Maximin would bring after the club made the announcement of the forward in July.

“Maxi is an elite attacking talent who has consistently performed at the highest levels of our sport, including in the Premier League. We’re delighted to bring a player of his quality to Charlotte while he is in the prime of his career,” said Krneta. “His creativity, speed, technical ability and flair make him immediately one of the most exciting players in Major League Soccer."

Saint-Maximin joins a list of players, including Ashley Westwood, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Fuchs, who have signed for the club and played in the Premier League — the highest division in English soccer.

As for when fans might see Saint-Maximin play, Smith said, “Hopefully next Tuesday; that’s if I feel like he’s in good enough shape, then he can do some minutes then.”

Charlotte FC plays Mexican club Pachuca next week on Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. In a match where fans might catch a glimpse of their new star player.