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Alamance residents lost nearly $6.5M in scams in two years

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT
Phone screen shows unknown number calling
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Alamance County law enforcement officials are encouraging residents not to answer calls from unknown numbers.

Alamance County residents have lost nearly $6.5 million in scams over the last two years.

Officials with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office say there have been more than 430 fraud cases assigned to detectives in the last 20 months.

The average loss per citizen in those cases is $33,000. And the investigations can take several weeks to a year to solve.

At a county commission meeting this week, Detective Chandler Weger said cryptocurrency scams are the main culprit. He’s working to educate the community about how to protect themselves.

“If anyone asks you to pay over the phone for anything. Period. Just hang up and contact a friend, loved one, or a law enforcement officer to verify that it's legitimate," he said.

Weger is also looking to train store employees how to respond to potential scam victims.

He says clerks could ask more questions if a customer is trying to buy an unusual number of gift cards, and refuse a sale if it doesn’t feel right.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz