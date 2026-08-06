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App State faculty member resigns following misconduct allegations

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 6, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
Appalachian State University campus
Courtesy Appalachian State University
A view of Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C.

John Ross was hired by Appalachian State University twenty years ago. He taught graduate and undergraduate students and supervised student teachers. According to a university statement, before being hired, Ross passed the school’s standard criminal background checks.

In February, administrators received an allegation of misconduct, which triggered an investigation. During that period, officials reviewed App State student reports of sexual harassment by Ross in 2015, which they say were not substantiated at the time. Three years later, a former student from Ross’ previous job had also alerted officials to similar behavior.

The university placed Ross on administrative leave, barring him from campus while the investigation took place. It revealed what officials described as a “sustained pattern of alleged sexual misconduct.” Officials issued Ross a discharge notice in June, and he notified the university of his resignation on July 9.
Crime & Justice
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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