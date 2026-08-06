App State faculty member resigns following misconduct allegations

John Ross was hired by Appalachian State University twenty years ago. He taught graduate and undergraduate students and supervised student teachers. According to a university statement, before being hired, Ross passed the school’s standard criminal background checks.

In February, administrators received an allegation of misconduct, which triggered an investigation. During that period, officials reviewed App State student reports of sexual harassment by Ross in 2015, which they say were not substantiated at the time. Three years later, a former student from Ross’ previous job had also alerted officials to similar behavior.

The university placed Ross on administrative leave, barring him from campus while the investigation took place. It revealed what officials described as a “sustained pattern of alleged sexual misconduct.” Officials issued Ross a discharge notice in June, and he notified the university of his resignation on July 9.