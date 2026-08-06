Greensboro delays South Elm Pedestrian Plaza, asks for community input

The city of Greensboro has delayed the South Elm Street Pedestrian Plaza project. Now officials want to hear from community members.

Residents, business owners and others are invited to share feedback at a public meeting on Monday, August 10, at 4:30 p.m. It’ll be at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

That’s the same block the city had planned to close off to traffic for the three-month pilot program. It was supposed to start this past Monday with the goal of bringing new life to downtown.

However, many expressed concerns around things like parking, safety, and deliveries. In response, the city is making more time for community questions and input.

Riley Sealander, the assistant manager of Awoo Coffee, says he feels optimistic. Still, he shares concerns about parking.

"We've noticed when there's big events downtown, or when there's closures, sometimes we experience less business because if their normal parking spot isn't available, sometimes they'll just leave the area because downtown parking can be stressful," Sealander says.

Officials have not yet announced a new start date for the pilot project.