'Going to be a great year': WS/FCS students, staff return with hope

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students went back to school Monday morning, just a couple weeks after the district announced it had paid off its debt following a major financial crisis.

Outside of Wiley Magnet Middle School, Principal Colin Tribby tapped away on the drums to welcome students to class. There was a long, winding car line and school staff shepherding children across the street. It was a little chaotic, but joyful.

One parent, Indi W., danced to the beat along the sidewalk after dropping off her daughter.

“I'm happy that my daughter's going back to school. It’s a little hectic, but you got to make the best of it," she said. "She's in eighth grade. It's her last year, so we're starting off with a good foot.”

That seems to be the general consensus out here: things are looking up. District officials recently announced that the system has finally paid off its debt after more than a year, and is beginning to rebuild savings.

Staff still feel the impacts of massive layoffs and budget cuts, but they seem to have a little more hope.

“I feel really optimistic this year," said ESL Teacher Stephanie Ingram. "Last year, it just started out with so much stress and tension, and I mean, we're not back where we need to be, I don't think, but I just feel like this year is going to be a good year.”

She spent the morning welcoming students into the building and reminding them not to have their cell phones out in class.

Sixth grader Kyan Miller was one of them.

"I'm good. I'm excited to be in the same classroom as my sister," she said. "Me and my sister have never went to the same school before."

Principal Colin Tribby says he's feeling the same excitement and optimism as those around him.

"Man, it’s so much better right now. Still a lot of change, but so much more positivity," Tribby said. "I think it’s going to be a great year.”

There is some remaining uncertainty — Superintendent Don Phipps recently announced he'd be retiring at the end of September. The WS/FCS Board of Education is meeting Tuesday to discuss the search for an interim superintendent.