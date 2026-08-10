Whisenhunt, Wilson elected to lead Forsyth County commission

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners picked new leaders Monday.

Members elected Gloria Whisenhunt chair and Gray Wilson vice chair during a special meeting. Both are Republicans.

The board also swore in interim Commissioner Chris Parker. He was selected by the Forsyth County Republican Party to fill former chair Don Martin’s seat until the winners of November’s election are sworn in.

Parker is a former chair of the county utilities commission and serves on the board of trustees for Forsyth Technical Community College. He’s also running for commissioner in District B.