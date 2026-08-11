31 candidates apply for Elkin City Schools superintendent job

Thirty-one people from six states have applied for the Elkin City Schools superintendent job.

Over the next several weeks, the board of education will review the applications using the results of community and staff surveys as a guide.

Sam Thorp with the North Carolina School Boards Association compiled and presented the survey feedback at a recent meeting. He said there was an “exceptionally high level of agreement” about what qualities are most important.

“Models high standards of integrity, understands how to provide safe environments for students and staff, has a strong understanding of school finance, budgets, and business management," Thorp said, reading off a few.

He says respondents also widely agreed that the next superintendent should have experience as a classroom teacher, principal and working in North Carolina’s public education system.

Jennifer Hall, a former principal in the district, is serving as interim superintendent throughout the search.