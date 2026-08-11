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31 candidates apply for Elkin City Schools superintendent job

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 11, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Desks in a classroom
WFDD File photo
Classroom

Thirty-one people from six states have applied for the Elkin City Schools superintendent job.

Over the next several weeks, the board of education will review the applications using the results of community and staff surveys as a guide.

Sam Thorp with the North Carolina School Boards Association compiled and presented the survey feedback at a recent meeting. He said there was an “exceptionally high level of agreement” about what qualities are most important.

“Models high standards of integrity, understands how to provide safe environments for students and staff, has a strong understanding of school finance, budgets, and business management," Thorp said, reading off a few.

He says respondents also widely agreed that the next superintendent should have experience as a classroom teacher, principal and working in North Carolina’s public education system.

Jennifer Hall, a former principal in the district, is serving as interim superintendent throughout the search.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz