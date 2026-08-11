Future of Greensboro's pedestrian plaza depends on public input

The City of Greensboro wants more feedback before deciding to move forward with the South Elm Pedestrian Plaza.

The city had planned to close off parts of South Elm Street starting last week for a three-month pilot program to create a car-free, gathering space.

But officials delayed the project to hear more input from residents, business owners, and other stakeholders.

They held a public meeting this week inviting participants to share their concerns related to safety, parking, enforcement, accessibility, public restrooms and programming.

Greensboro spokesperson Eric Chilton says the city wants the community to help shape the project.

“That’s what our hope is, is that if we keep doing this and fine tuning and fine tuning, then it becomes a plan that most people will accept," Chilton says. "But until we get to that point, we're going to keep working on this until we get it right.”

The pilot program has only been postponed, but Chilton says it could be canceled if the majority disapproves.

Officials plan to hold additional meetings for questions and feedback.