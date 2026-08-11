Perseid meteor shower will be visible in the Piedmont this week

Stargazers in the Piedmont are in for a treat this week: the Perseid meteor shower is expected to be visible across the region.

The Perseids happen each year when Earth passes through debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet. The particles quickly burn up in the atmosphere, creating the streaks of light we call shooting stars.

Steve Danford, an emeritus astronomy professor at UNC Greensboro, says viewing conditions could be especially good this year because of the new moon.

“That means there's no moonlight to interfere," he says.

For the best chance of seeing the meteors, Danford recommends finding a spot away from city lights and looking up after midnight.

According to NASA, stargazers could see up to 50 meteors an hour in peak conditions. But Danford says don’t give up if it takes a while to spot one.

“Don't give up after a minute. Don't give up after five minutes," he says. "Just be patient. Enjoy the sky.”

The shower isn’t the only reason to look up. Danford says the planet Venus is also particularly bright this time of year.