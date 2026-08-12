© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A $17M NIH award boosts health disparities research at NC A&T

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 12, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
N.C. A&T Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences
Courtesy North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina A&T State University faculty and staff in the Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded North Carolina A&T State University a nearly $17 million grant. The money will fund research to address health disparities in central North Carolina.  

It’s the largest NIH award ever received by A&T’s Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences. Officials say it’s a game-changer for the college’s health disparities research. The new center will help the school partner with local organizations working to improve chronic and infectious disease outcomes for people in underserved communities.

Executive Director of the Center of Excellence for Integrative Health Disparities & Equity Research Angelo Moore says the money will allow him and his colleagues to expand their ongoing clinical trials for a host of diseases, including dementia, hypertension, and diabetes.

"We want to educate populations about these particular diseases, and some of our projects are going to be designed to do that," says Moore. "We also want to have early detection. So, how do we find out very early on that people may be at risk for these particular diseases, and how can we prevent them?"

Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences Dean Elimelda Moige Ongeri says the grant will bring together faculty from the hard sciences, the College of Business and more. 

"Because when you think about health education and the impact of social determinants of health, you have to have a comprehensive approach," says Ongeri. "So I'm excited because it allows us to bring faculty from across the university who have expertise to tackle different aspects of health sciences research." 

Ongeri says the grant will also support A&T researchers from the departments of kinesiology, psychology, and nanoengineering. 
Health
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford