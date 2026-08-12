July in the Carolinas is getting hotter

July was the hottest month on record in the United States, part of a broader warming trend across the country.

A typical July in Charlotte is now 3.4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer on average than it was 50 years ago, according to research group Climate Central. In Raleigh, it’s 4.9 degrees warmer.

Duke University assistant professor Nishad Jayasundara studies how climate change and pollution impact the human body. The research goes beyond monthly averages. Heat extremes, overnight lows, consecutive highs — scientists even measure the days leading up to a heat wave to see how our bodies acclimated.

“We do see that all of those different parameters have become worse when you look at human health,” Jayasundara said.

Jayasundara said even short exposures to heat can add up over time, increasing the risk of developing chronic illnesses such as kidney disease.

One tip for outdoor workers, older adults, school athletes and anyone who’s working under the sun: Find a buddy. Jayasundara said that the buddy system can help prevent heat-related illnesses before they put you in the emergency room.

“Make sure you have a companion who checks on you, and you check on them. Make sure you remind each other about hydration practices,” Jayasundara said.