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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte leaders express concerns about $300 million public safety grant

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published August 12, 2026 at 10:43 AM EDT

A majority of the Charlotte City Council appeared uneasy Monday about applying for a $300 million federal grant aimed at improving public safety.

The grant, known as the Model Cities Initiative, would be split among two to four cities nationwide.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Estella Patterson said the funding would be used to bolster the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office, among other agencies.

Some council members voiced concerns about seeking the funding.

Council member LaWana Mayfield said she worries the grant could lead to increased federal immigration enforcement in Charlotte.

Council member Victoria Watlington also expressed reservations.

"Where I sit right now, I'm not interested in supporting this," Watlington said. "It feels far more risky than we know at this point just given the track record of this administration respectfully. It feels like we are opening Pandora's box."

It remains unclear whether CMPD will bring the grant application request back to the City Council for a formal vote.
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Politics Charlotte City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison