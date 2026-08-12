Charlotte FC falls to Pachuca, needs help to advance in Leagues Cup

Charlotte FC came up short in Leagues Cup group stage play Tuesday night, falling 1-0 at home to Pachuca of Mexico's Liga MX.

The loss leaves Charlotte FC needing help from other teams Wednesday night to advance in the tournament.

"It's disappointing," Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood said. "We put ourselves in a great position with the first two games. The second game we weren't really good enough. We were lucky with that game, and tonight we weren't good enough first half and we didn't create enough opportunities, so at the end of the day we got what we deserved."

Allan Saint-Maximin made his first appearance for Charlotte FC, coming on in the second half for his first minutes with the club.

Saint-Maximin is expected to play when Charlotte returns to Major League Soccer action Saturday at home against Columbus.