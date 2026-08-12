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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC falls to Pachuca, needs help to advance in Leagues Cup

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 12, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT

Charlotte FC came up short in Leagues Cup group stage play Tuesday night, falling 1-0 at home to Pachuca of Mexico's Liga MX.

The loss leaves Charlotte FC needing help from other teams Wednesday night to advance in the tournament.

"It's disappointing," Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood said. "We put ourselves in a great position with the first two games. The second game we weren't really good enough. We were lucky with that game, and tonight we weren't good enough first half and we didn't create enough opportunities, so at the end of the day we got what we deserved."

Allan Saint-Maximin made his first appearance for Charlotte FC, coming on in the second half for his first minutes with the club.

Saint-Maximin is expected to play when Charlotte returns to Major League Soccer action Saturday at home against Columbus.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain