School districts reopen despite North Carolina calendar law

Several school districts across the Charlotte region are welcoming students back Wednesday despite North Carolina's school calendar law.

Gaston County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Cabarrus County Schools are among nearly three dozen districts opening earlier than the law allows.

School districts across the state have pushed for earlier start dates for years, arguing the current calendar creates challenges for students and educators. The tourism industry, however, has favored a late August start, saying it helps extend the summer beach season.

Several bills that would change the law have stalled in the state legislature in recent years.