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Guilford schools ramp up kindergarten transition support

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
GCS SCHOOL PIC_1.jpeg
WFDD File photo
Teacher in a classroom

Guilford County Schools is ramping up support for students and families transitioning to kindergarten this year.

Officials say about two-thirds of incoming kindergarteners were not enrolled in a preschool through the district. Instead, they may have attended a childcare program or been cared for at home by a parent.

That’s why the district’s Early Learning Director Amy Geer says it’s important to build relationships with families in advance: so when they arrive on the first day of school, they’re prepared.

“Because the groundwork has already been laid through our intentional family touchpoints, a sense of belonging comes a little more easily for children and their families," Geer said.

So far this year, Geer says the district has hosted two “Discover Kindergarten” events reaching more than 1,600 people. They set up mock classrooms in local kids museums allowing families to see what the change will be like and learn about registration.

And starting this month, 14 schools will have designated kindergarten transition specialists. They’ll be visiting childcare centers sharing information about GCS and coordinating family engagement opportunities throughout the year.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz