Davie to stop fluoridating water amid war-related supply concerns

Davie County officials say the war in the Middle East played a role in their decision to stop adding fluoride to the local water supply. The county board of commissioners recently approved a resolution to end the practice next month.

In an email explaining the decision, County Manager Brian Barnett said there were questions about whether staff would be able to reliably get the chemicals needed to continue fluoridation.

He pointed to a letter from Thomas Coyne, president of Coyne Chemical, the county’s supplier. Coyne wrote that an Israeli manufacturer of hydrofluorosilicic acid had left the U.S. market because of disruptions related to the war.

The manufacturer had “lost a large part of their workforce as a result of those individuals being called into active military service,” Coyne wrote. He said Coyne Chemical had been unable to find another source.

Barnett also cited concerns about the safety of county employees handling the chemicals and “allowing individuals to make their own decisions regarding fluoride.”

The supply issues don’t appear to be unique to Davie. In April, two major water systems in Maryland temporarily reduced fluoride levels because of shortages linked to issues in Israel.

Utility officials in nearby Forsyth and Davidson counties say they haven’t experienced difficulties sourcing chemicals, but note that prices have markedly increased.