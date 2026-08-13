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More 'machine gun' pistols seized in Guilford County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 13, 2026 at 4:31 PM EDT
Two semi-automatic pistols
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Two semiautomatic pistols are displayed, one with a conversion device installed, making it fully automatic, at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) National Services Center.

Recent arrests in Guilford County have led to multiple weapons seizures. Among them were pistols converted into machine guns. They’re known as switches — semiautomatic weapons made fully automatic by a small, illegal device that attaches to a Glock pistol slide.

In April, four switches were seized during a narcotics bust in Greensboro. Earlier this month, two more were recovered in High Point following arrests in connection with a weekend shooting.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers says the altered handguns present unique challenges.

"Well, they're dangerous first thing, especially when they're in the hands of people who don't know how to use them," he says. "Those guns, the recoil when they're fired, those rounds are going somewhere. So, they're not necessarily going right into the location they're shooting at. They're just spreading."

Rogers says state penalties for possession aren’t enough to curb the spread of the illegal firearms. For that reason, he says his department relies on federal agencies for help with prosecutions. If convicted, they face up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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