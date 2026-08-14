Longer school days ahead for Watauga students

Watauga County students are in for longer hours as they go back to school on Monday.

The Watauga County Board of Education voted to extend the length of the school day back in April.

Elementary and middle school students will be in class for an extra 25 minutes each day. For high schoolers, it’ll be an extra ten.

The goal is to build up instructional time so the district can use fewer remote learning days in the event of inclement weather and school closures.

In a Watauga County Schools newsletter, Superintendent Leslie Alexander said she also believed the extra minutes would provide opportunities for “deeper learning, stronger relationships and increased student achievement.”

The change goes into effect this school year. More information about the new schedule can be found on the district’s website.