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Davidson County commissioners vote to terminate Flock camera contract

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
Flock cameras are a brand of automated license plate readers that capture and analyze license plates and other vehicle characteristics.
David Goldman
/
AP
Flock cameras are a brand of automated license plate readers that capture and analyze license plates and other vehicle characteristics.

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to remove all 25 of the sheriff's department’s Flock cameras.

In a meeting Monday evening, the board said the cameras would be deactivated Tuesday and collected by the company within 30 days.

Sheriff Richie Simmons and a representative from Flock Safety defended the technology.

The board expressed respect for the sheriff. But members, including Chris Elliott, were ultimately concerned about the potential for abuse in the future or by other agencies.

"I know these gentlemen wouldn't abuse it," Elliot said about the Davidson County Sheriff's Office staff present at the meeting. "But the fact that anybody can be elected in and things can change and then we're not going to be in these positions, I think I have to go against the Flock. I don't like it."

Audience members applauded the board’s decision. Fourteen people spoke out against the cameras during public comment.

Davidson County joins a growing list of communities across the state ending their contracts for automated license plate readers. Several others continue to debate the issue.
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Rachel Moody
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