Panthers launch literacy initiative with stadium field day

Hundreds of third graders played games alongside Carolina Panthers players Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium as the team launched a new literacy and health initiative.

Students from throughout the region streamed through the stadium tunnel and onto the field, where they tossed footballs into targets and practiced footwork drills on obstacle courses with players, including offensive tackle Taylor Moton and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. They also got to meet Sir Purr, the team mascot.

The event marked the official kickoff of 3rd & Goal, a new initiative created in partnership with Bank of America that aims to promote literacy and healthy habits at Title I elementary schools.

3rd & Goal combines three efforts to address literacy, physical health, and personal well-being for students.

Read 20 aims to connect schools with Panthers-themed, incentive-based activities to get kids excited about reading. Play 60 establishes Panthers-themed programming at schools to encourage students to be physically active for at least 60 minutes per day. Feel 100 provides programming to help students learn about their emotions.

The focus on third grade is intentional, said Panthers president Kristi Coleman. That’s often cited as a pivotal year for literacy development. A 2012 study found that students who don't read at grade level by the end of third grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school.

“In football, third and goal is when preparation, execution and opportunity all come together, and the outcome of the drive is decided,” Coleman said. “Research tells us that third grade is a lot like that.”

Moton said children are more likely to read if they can learn how enjoyable it is.

“I remember, when I was a kid, I wasn’t the biggest fan of reading until I figured out how to make it fun. Teachers and people I knew made it fun for me,” Moton said. “That’s something I’m trying to do for the kids, and everyone out here is trying to do as well.”

The Panthers plan to host this field day annually as an incentive to reward students at participating schools. They say the program will reach 10,000 students in North and South Carolina.