Charlotte to host Women's Tennis Association Finals starting in 2027

Charlotte will host the Women’s Tennis Association Finals for three years beginning in 2027, Gov. Josh Stein announced.

The event will receive support from a $14 million grant from North Carolina’s Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, known as MEGA.

The grant will help the Charlotte Sports Foundation, in partnership with the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and other community and business leaders, host the event during its three-year run. The event will be held at the Spectrum Center in uptown.

In addition to hosting the WTA Finals, the WTA’s global headquarters will relocate to Charlotte, and the city will potentially host a future WTA 500 tournament after 2029. The WTA 500 is the second-highest tier of the WTA's tournaments.

“There has never been a more exciting time to build a global championship in women’s sports,” said Valerie Camillo, chair of the WTA, in a statement. “The WTA Finals brings together the very best players in the world at the culmination of our season, showcasing women’s tennis at its highest level. We have an incredible opportunity to build an event that matches the scale, energy, and ambition of women’s sports today."

The WTA Finals this year are at Indian Wells, Calif., and the headquarters is in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Charlotte finals are projected to draw about 80,000 spectators over five days next year.

“Charlotte is a global city and having the Women’s Tennis Association headquarters in Charlotte is not only an exciting addition to our roster of corporate headquarters but reflects our city’s growing international reputation," said Charlotte mayor Rob Harrington.