Charlotte screenings of 'Mataron a Pedro' spotlight Puerto Rican independence movement

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A documentary about Puerto Rican independence leader Pedro Albizu Campos is coming to Charlotte this week.

"Mataron a Pedro" is a short documentary about the life of Campos and the oppression the movement faced from the 1930s to the 1950s. Campos was the president of the Nationalist Party of Puerto Rico and led revolts against the United States.

Executive Producer Debbie Perez says the film introduces audiences to a history many people, especially Puerto Ricans, were not taught.

"There's a sense of shock and discovery of that oppression of people who were simply seeking freedom and independence for Puerto Rico," Perez said.

The film will screen Wednesday at VisArt Video, Thursday at The Pearl and Friday at The Independent Picture House. The events will include conversations with Perez about the film, Puerto Rican history and its connection to the island's present-day struggles.

Proceeds from the Charlotte screenings will benefit Circle de Luz, a local nonprofit that supports Latina students and their educational and career goals.