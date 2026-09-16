Black Girl Book Fair returns to Charlotte to celebrate and spotlight Black authors

The third annual Black Girl Book Fair is in Charlotte this weekend, providing a platform for Black authors while also addressing community health concerns.

The fair will highlight about 14 Black authors whose books cover topics from religion and romance to nonfiction. Organizer Candice McCoy said she created the event to elevate the voices of Black women.

“We're not represented at the same level as some of our peers in the publishing industry," McCoy said. "We don't get the same level of support, and even our advances aren't the same. So I wanted to make sure that people just hear the voices of Black women. That's very, very, very important to me. We have beautiful stories, whether it's a traditionally published story or a self-published story.”

It will also focus on mental health, offering workshops on self-care and journaling, along with access to local resources.

“It's OK to have a therapist; it's OK to go to therapy," McCoy said. "I think it's very important in the Black community because a lot of times we don't have access to these resources. We aren't in a space where we can afford a lot of the resources, especially therapy. Therapy is not the cheapest route to take, so I just want to make sure that I'm providing the resources that are available.”

The fair is part of a tour that has stopped in places like New York, Atlanta, and Detroit. It begins at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Grove Farm in northwest Charlotte.