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How this summer's heat wave in the Triad stacks up

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 31, 2026 at 7:22 PM EDT
thermometer showing high temperatures
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Triad temperatures of 90 degrees and above are forecast for the entire week of August 31.

It’s been a hot summer in the Triad. By the end of August, the Piedmont has typically seen about 37 days of temperatures at ninety degrees or above. This year, that number is 48.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Kren says the current forecast will likely add to that total. A ridge of high pressure over the Tennessee Valley will spread eastward, pushing daytime temperatures in the Triad into the mid-90s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but he says some relief may be the way, at least in the short term.

"We get a front that approaches Friday, Saturday," says Kren. "That will increase our rain chances. That should cool us off the latter part of the holiday weekend. But that relief might be short-lived. It could be a resurgence of that heat sometime next week, as well."

Kren says the record for total number of days in the Piedmont above 90 degrees was set back in 1914 at 82. He adds that while surpassing that number this year is highly unlikely, he’s not ruling anything out.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford